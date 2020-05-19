Help In Crisis will host a virtual 10th anniversary Walk a Mile in Her Shoes on Saturday, June 6.
This is the largest fundraiser Help In Crisis holds, and to promote social distancing during the coronavirus, the event will happen online.
Walk a Mile is an international men's march to raise awareness and fight against rape, sexual assault, and gender based violence. Traditionally, male walkers don their red heels and walk the walk in downtown Tahlequah. This year, men will grab a pair of red heels and join HIC for a day of raising awareness and fighting against gender based violence from a safe distance.
After registering for the event at www.eventbrite.com/e/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-virtual-walk-tickets-91849944657, participants are asked to challenge five friends to do the virtual walk with them.
On June 6, “walkers” are to post photos or videos with their high heels and to use #WAM2020 in the caption.
All who register will receive a T-shirt, and the first 100 men to sign up will get a limited edition water bottle.
For more information, call 918-456-0673 or visit helpincrisisinc.org.
