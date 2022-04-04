VIRTUALLY THERE: TPS re-examining licensing deals with software companies to get best bang for the buck

For years, online instruction has crept into school curricula, but in response to the coronavirus pandemic, local administrators opened the floodgates for virtual learning as part of "distance education."
The movement from entirely face-to-face instruction, or even partial virtual instruction, requires licensing agreements with different software companies. As school is returning to what more closely resembles prepandemic conditions, administrators are examining each software company to find redundancies so teachers, students, and families can make the most of their time.
Two of the most widely-used programs for elementary students with which TPS currently maintains agreements are Istation and Reflex Math.
Istation is an assessment and instruction curriculum for reading, math, and writing for students from pre-K to 12th grade. It uses an adaptive curriculum to flag students who require remedial instruction.
“The state has reading sufficiency laws that require you to do a certain type of program for a screen or for reading sufficiency, and Istation is on that approved list. That’s why that particular program was chosen,” said Tanya Jones, executive director of Elementary Education and Special Programs at TPS.
Istation teaches both reading and math, but the reason TPS chose the platform is because of the state’s requirement for reading.
“That program is not to replace a teacher. All it is, is to screen and see where a child is, and it helps us to be able to group kids accordingly on skills that might be behind on,” she said.
Every month, students take an ISIP test, which assesses students' abilities and examines where they have gained or lost over the month. Teachers use the results to group students for remedial learning.
“We can then group them with kids who are missing that kind of skill. It gives us a tier 2 intervention. It isn’t meant to teach reading. It is meant to help us assess where we are, and it offers a little bit of intervention, on top of traditional teaching,” Jones said.
The district also uses the math component of Istation, even though it is not required by law.
Reflex Math is an education program that adapts itself to the individual student. When students answer a question correctly, the game becomes harder, and when they make a mistake, it adapts to reinforce the lesson.
Every day, many students are asked to answer enough questions to receive a “green light,” which can take some a minute or two. Other students struggle to achieve a green light in the allotted time. Another challenge pops up if a student answers too many questions correctly too quickly; the game will ask questions beyond the students’ ability or level of instruction.
Jones said some of the students are becoming weary of Reflex Math. Like any software, she thinks it is a good idea to change out the game so it does not become tedious.
This year, Jessica Morrison took over the role as elementary technology coach.
“She has been absolutely fantastic. She knows the programs very well. She’s been a very successful classroom teacher for many years, and she has helped to streamline elementary programs,” said Jones.
Jones and Morrison are examining each program for which TPS is licensed, and they are looking for lessons that are redundant or unnecessary for TPS standards. The purpose of this screening is to find out what software programs are most effective before the district renews its licensing agreements. By the fall, TPS will cut a number of its software programs, but the district has not announced yet which ones.
“There are too many technology programs for our teachers to keep up with. We have to think about the time that is spent in the classroom. We don’t want redundancies for our children,” Morrison said.
Getting rid of redundancies also helps trim from the district’s budget, which Jones believes is a win for everyone.
Melissa McCoy, Cherokee Elementary principal, said the software has been helpful for the schools’ students
“They enjoy them. Of course, not every child does, but for the most part, they enjoy the games,” she said.
Alicia Rodgers, principal of Greenwood Elementary, wants to see less computer use in the classroom. Having fewer programs to work with will help.
“In my opinion, the students are on devices way too much. They need to spend more time outside playing and less on devices. Since COVID, they have become addicted to technology, which is making them lazy and unhealthy,” she said.
