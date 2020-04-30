Although the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on some of Cherokee County's most successful businesses, for others, it has provided an unexpected uptick in customers.
Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah is coming up on a full year since opening its doors, and the 92,000-square-foot facility at Cherokee Springs Plaza has been a roaring success until the virus shut it down.
It features 525 electronic games, a 144-seat restaurant, a grab-and-go cafe, a live music venue, a full-service bar, and complimentary nonalcoholic beverages.
The property also includes the Chota Conference Center - 33,000 square feet of convention and meeting space that accommodates up to 1,000 people.
"Since celebrating its grand opening on May 16, 2019, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah has served the community in a variety of ways and has advanced economic growth in the region," said Brandon Scott, director of communications for Cherokee Nation Businesses. "The new location is nearly five times larger than the previous facility, and with it comes expanded entertainment, dining and convention opportunities enjoyed by community members and visitors alike."
There are no plans for additions to the casino itself, but Scott is excited about the potential of the plaza and the nearby Tru Hotel by Hilton, which is currently under construction.
"There are no plans to expand the current facility at this time, but we are excited for the growth of Cherokee Springs Plaza as a whole, and are eager to welcome new businesses such as the Tru Hotel by Hilton, slated to open later this year," Scott said. "The hotel will attract additional convention opportunities and enhance our ability to serve our guests."
Over the course of a year, a large number of events have taken place. The use of the Chota Center has been significant.
"Within the past year, we've hosted more than 125 special events at the Chota Center, including tribal events, community and social events, corporate meetings, holiday parties and more," said Scott. "In December alone, we hosted nearly 20 holiday parties, each designed to accommodate our individual guests' wants and needs. It was a true testament to our team's capabilities and our dedication to exceeding our clients' expectations."
Some of the larger events have included the 2019 Cherokee Nation inauguration, which held between 1,200 and 1,500 guests, and the 2020 Hearts of Gold Gala for Northeastern Health System, which hosted plated meals for more than 700 guests.
Cherokee Casino closed its doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and remains so.
One business that has thrived during the pandemic has been Paceline Cyclery in downtown Tahlequah. The bicycle shop, owned by David Rogers since spring 1992, has seen an uptick in business lately.
"I hate to say it because so many businesses are hurting, but I've seen kind of an increase due to dad and mom are at home," Rogers said. "They need something to do and to get out of the house, so I've been very busy, and I feel blessed that I have been. I'm getting so many more kids on bicycles."
Paceline has stayed open, but requires appointments by customers to enter.
"We are open. Our doors are locked where we're kind of by appointment, only in a sense," Rogers said. "If you come up and knock on the door, we'll let you in. If we've got a few people in here, we'll kind of say, 'Hey, wait a minute out on our benches.' We've been open ever since this started due to bicycles falling under transportation; that's the only way they get around."
Customers can have bikes special-ordered, and Paceline offers repairs and tune-ups such as cleaning, brake system, wheels, drivetrain, tires, cables and lube.
"Most towns don't have a bike shop - Pryor, Muskogee," Rogers said. "You've got to go all the way to Tulsa or Fayetteville to get to another bike shop, so I really think my shop, not bragging, is a blessing to Tahlequah. I've even had the Chamber of Commerce say they've had many calls from people moving here, asking if there's a bike shop. A lot of people who are into cycling, when they're moving to a town, if there's not a good bike shop, that's one thing they need."
Mountain bikes have been the hot item.
"Mountain bikes are the biggest thing growing," Rogers said. "There are a lot of trails popping up all around us. We're in the process of getting some trails here, but mountain bikes are probably the biggest growth."
Start LAN Center & Internet Cafe in Tahlequah - which offers a community computer lab, gaming, tabletop games and cafe - opened in spring 2018.
It was forced to close its doors in March as a non-essential business. Start has 24 computers, eight Playstation 4s, eight Xbox Ones and Nintendo Switches.
Start owner Adrien Nong is itching to get back up and running.
"Well, as soon as we're allowed to open back up, we'll open back up," Nong said. "We're going to take health and safety precautions. It's going to be kind of a pain, but we've got a lot of people that are basically begging for us to open our doors and we're just not allowed to right now."
Start has been a hit since its opening. Located downtown, it also offers high-speed Wi-Fi.
"We kind of did a slow burn opening where we let some people in and try it out," Nong said. "And then we eventually had a grand opening. Our biggest thing right now is we're broadcasting Wi-Fi downtown because we've got the gigabit connection. We've got the fastest internet in town, so since we're not using it right now, we're basically sharing with anybody who wants to park in front of the shop."
