The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into many plans this summer, including that of area museums and residents whose vacations were canceled. But local attractions have adapted and tourism efforts might have even benefited from a lack of out-of-state travel.
Tahlequah is the capital of Cherokee Nation, which maintains several museums that regularly attract visitors from out of town. While Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism intended to reopen its sites in July, it had to postpone those plans due to the virus. However, staff have been working to bring the museum experiences to guests.
"While we've had to re-evaluate upcoming programs and events to keep our communities safe, we've been working hard to identify new ways to share our story with the world," said Travis Owens, director of cultural tourism. "We've been focusing on increasing our online presence and creating compelling content that will appeal to new audiences and keep current followers engaged."
While the Cherokee Nation's museums and the Cherokee Heritage Center have been closed, the crew at CN Cultural Tourism has been digitizing its museums with immersive 3D scans to create interactive digital tours online.
"The benefit of this investment extends far beyond COVID-19, as it is our opportunity to share our museum content with people who would never have the ability to experience them in person," said Owens. "We hope to roll out the 3D tours in the next month or so with the launch of our new website."
As the numbers of positives cases continue to increase, states have placed travel restrictions on visitors. States like Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont have implemented some type of restriction on Oklahomans, such as requiring them to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving. Cruise ships have been docked, festivals have been canceled, and conventions put on hold. That means many folks have stuck to staycations or have decided to check out the Cherokee County area instead.
"In an absolute crazy way," the lack of travel has benefited the area's tourism efforts, said Tahlequah Tourism Director Gena McPhail. She said outfitters at the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller have been so busy that several places are don't have enough employees to keep up with the crowds.
"It's made a huge impact on our river and lake businesses, for sure," she said.
McPhail added that the tourism industry in Tahlequah has done better this year, compared to last.
"We're kind of in an isolated area, so anywhere within a 60- to a 100-mile radius, people are coming here to go to the river and go to the lake," she said. "People are wanting to get out and do things, and also, probably in their mind, it's a safe vacationing option. You can go on the river with just your family, and there's not a whole lot of lines or crowds with strangers."
In a recent Facebook Saturday Forum, readers were asked about their travel plans this year. Many said they were sad to make alternative arrangements, but others made the most out of the situation.
Alicia McDowell said staycations were the way to go this year.
"What a great time to explore right where you live," she said. "We are surrounded by so many incredible resources and activities right in front of our eyes."
Tahlequah Main Street Director Jamie Hale normally takes a trip to Florida every year with her family, but they found something else to do instead.
"This year, we canceled that trip and took our travel trailer to the Smoky Mountains instead," she said. "It was a great social-distancing vacation. We cooks all meals at camp, hiked, biked and enjoyed nature. It will go down as one of our most favorite family vacations."
Former Tahlequah resident Rex Guinn, who now lives in Tulsa, said the pandemic has changed his entire year so far.
"[The New Orleans] Jazz Fest and other concerts were canceled," Guinn said. "I was unable to go to Northern Virginia to see my son graduate from high school. It has dramatically changed our wedding plans [with fiance and former Tahlequah resident Tammy Latta] from a ceremony with friends and family to one with less than seven people that will be streamed for our friends and family. It has also canceled out honeymoon in Europe."
In a website poll, readers were asked how much the pandemic had changed their vacation plans. Out of 98 respondents, 61 said they were drastically altered; 17 said somewhat altered; four said altered very little; and 16 said not altered at all.
