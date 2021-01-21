Northeastern Health System is implementing visitation restrictions, effective immediately, due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.
“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly,” said NHS Vice President of Patient Care Donna Dallis. “The measures we are reinstating are so we can be confident we are doing everything possible to keep you, your loved ones, and our staff safe.”
The change to hospital’s visitor restrictions mean no visitors will be allowed for inpatient and observation patients except for one healthy support person, per patient, per stay, for obstetric and pediatric patients, as well as outpatient surgery procedures.
All visitors must be screened for temperature and report any COVID-19-like symptoms.
“We understand the limitation to our visitation policy can be difficult for our patients and their loved ones,” said NHS Assistant Vice President of Clinical Nursing Cari Felts. “However, we feel confident the limitations are in the best interest of our patients, visitors and staff.”
NHS continues to follow regulations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma State Department of Health, and Oklahoma Hospital Association.
“The safety of our patients and staff is essential to our organization,” said NHS Executive Vice President and Hospital Administrator Jim Berry. “While we limit visitor restrictions to the hospital, we want to be clear with our messaging surrounding your health care. If you are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms or any other health condition that merits a visit to your doctor, don’t wait; your health is essential.”
