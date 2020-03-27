MUSKOGEE – Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is implementing a no visitation policy at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and its outpatient clinics in Tulsa, Vinita, McAlester, and Idabel beginning March 27.
This is in accordance with new CDC guidelines to keep veterans and employees as safe as possible during this national emergency.
Special consideration will apply for caregivers and visitors of palliative/hospice care patients.
Those who have any further questions regarding this restriction should contact Social Work Service at 918-577-3460.
For VA updates on COVID-19, visit the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System’s website at www.muskogee.va.gov.
