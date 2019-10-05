HULBERT - Sequoyah State Park was expecting the most people it had hosted in a while as BioBlitz Oklahoma began Friday afternoon.
Around 480 people preregistered for the 24-hour inventory of the area's biological diversity. Many who came out were from universities, wildlife groups, and scouting organizations, as well as families and friends spending time together in nature.
"We have team leaders and experts in charge of their taxa, which are groups of organisms," said Angelina Stancampiano, Three Forks Nature Center naturalist. "There are about 60 experts who come from all over the state. There's ODWC [Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation], academia, and private consulting."
With programs and activities scheduled for Friday and Saturday, BioBlitz participants had plenty to choose from. Naturalist Marty Benson had 10 programs he and the Three Forks junior naturalists were leading, but other experts were spread out their activities. Some were leading the programs and hands-on events, while others were at the group camp activity building, identifying and logging plants, reptiles, aquatic species and more.
Mike Shaughnessy is a professor of biology and heads the fish and wildlife department at Northeastern State University, and he had brought a group of graduate students from the mammalogy class to BioBlitz. They planned to give presentations on carnivores and tracking animals, and would lead a night tracking activity. After trapping the mammals, they would dust them with a fluorescent powder, let them go, wait a few minutes, and then track them.
"It's in the dark. Everyone has headlamps and I have a special blacklight flashlight," said Shaughnessy. "We'll track the rodents wherever they go. We don't know exactly what we'll catch. Most of them are peromyscus, which most people call deer mice or white-footed mice."
He said most people don't realize how many species live in this area.
"Most of the public doesn't get a lot of biological background. Anytime there's an opportunity for this type of outreach, it's valuable," said Shaughnessy.
Research and collecting data are the reasons for BioBlitz, and people of all ages were doing it in any way possible. Guys were holding bug nets out of truck windows while being driven through the park. University students were pulling up hip waders to place bucket floaters in the lake. Stancampiano said participants will drive through the park at night with headlights on to spot different animals by the various colors of their eyes. Night hikes and bird walks were planned, as well.
Amber Westfall loves the night hikes and was impressed with how nice Sequoyah State Park is. She drove from Oklahoma City with family and friends early Friday morning so they could get a good spot for their tent. Friday evening, she was out collecting specimens with her 13-year-old daughter and her friend whose family had been to every BioBlitz since 2011.
"It's an amazing opportunity for people curious about the natural environment to get out and explore it," said Westfall.
After finding and trapping a spider, skink, or other creature, the girls would run it to the activity building where specimens were being collected, identified, and tallied. The live critters would be released later.
The official count after two hours was 47, but some experts had not turned in any numbers yet.
At the plant identification table, representatives from The University of Oklahoma Robert Bebb Herbarium had piles of plants and books and a microscope. They had identified 75-80 species in 2-1/2 hours.
"We usually come in second after the insects," said Amy Buthod, collection manager. "A lot of stuff we know by site, but some we have to bring in the books and look at under the microscope."
She said there are 2,500 species of plants in Oklahoma.
"It's always good for people to learn about biodiversity and what's in their backyard," said Buthod.
Representatives from the ODWC had the same sentiments, and Matt Fullerton, endangered species biologist, informed people how to help identify what's around them using the mobile application iNaturalist.
"It's another easy way to submit observations. You don't even have to know what you are looking at. People on there can suggest IDs," he said. "We have a project to track bumblebees, and we track rare and declining species."
A presentation about the app had been given before the inventory period began Friday, and participants were encouraged to use that, as well as the paper tally sheet.
The final count was scheduled to be announced at 4 p.m. Saturday, along with next year's BioBlitz Oklahoma location. While the event happens the same weekend every year, it takes place at different Oklahoma State Parks. Last year, it was at Greenleaf State Park.
