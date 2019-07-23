The Eastern Oklahoma District Library System has a new way to share stories with patrons: an inflatable planetarium.
"The way I've been describing it is as an upside-down bounce house. It's the same principle," said Michelle Newton, Tahlequah Public Library youth services coordinator.
Nearly 200 community members got to experience a 25-minute video inside the planetarium Monday in the TPL Carnegie Room. The video was a colorful line drawing cartoon about the constellation Orion and the story behind it.
"We enjoyed it. It was really fun," said Rebecca Jenicke.
With Jenicke was 6-year-old Aubrey Craig, who said she wasn't scared of going into the dark bubble. Newton said only one person, a 5-year-old, didn't want to go through the "airlock" double doors into the planetarium.
"It's gone really well. We've had a lot of little people to an 86-year-old man who wanted to check it out," said Newton.
With many library events, patrons are encouraged to RSVP, but for this one, Newton printed up tickets.
"Once I posted it on Facebook, it went viral," she said. "It's worked out really well."
The planetarium holds about 20 people, so Newton handed out 15 tickets for each showing and had five available at the time of each one for those who may have walked into the library.
If room was available inside, attendees were encouraged to lie down, or at least sit, for the best view of the video.
"The planetarium shows are several thousand dollars each, but I found this one online for free," said Newton. "One branch looked at the stars. I'm hoping because they're becoming more popular, they'll make more available."
EODLS purchased two of the planetariums: one for the northern branches, and one for the southern.
Newton said one will be stored at the Tahlequah site unless another northern branch wants to use it.
"We all pooled our money from the system. That's another great reason we love being part of the system," she said.
Newton hopes to use the planetarium for more events, and would like to take it to schools in the area.
"It's hard for us to get to some of the big planetariums, so it's great that we're able to bring it here," she said.
The planetarium is kept in a large storage box that can easily be transported. It takes about 10 minutes to set up, according to Newton.
"It blows up really fast," she said.
This event was the last of the Summer Reading Programs at the Tahlequah library, but activities for all ages are scheduled each month.
