WATTS — Travel times became much shorter for area residents in search of the thrills and spills of a whitewater adventure.
WOKA Whitewater Park, a vision first imagined a dozen years ago, became reality this past weekend. Whitewater enthusiasts who navigated the 1,200-foot course during the park’s “soft opening,” said the course “will put this area on the map” for those who share a taste for adventure.
Steve Halbert of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, described WOKA as a welcome “step up” from the smaller Siloam Springs Kayak Park near the Fisher Ford area of the Illinois River. He said the two-drop course — built about seven miles upstream from WOKA, built at the Lake Frances Dam site just west of the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line, is less challenging.
“It’s a good course to work on your whitewater technique, but it can get crowded at times,” Halbert said. “The only other options [for whitewater kayaking] were limited to times — mostly in the spring — in smaller … area streams that will flood after a big storm.”
The whitewater course at WOKA— for the most part — features Class II rapids with eight drops designed for kayaks, paddle boards, and tubes. Drops are steeper and narrower along the upper reaches of the course and become less difficult to navigate toward the end.
Jared Skaggs, the Grand River Dam Authority’s director of outdoor experiences, said the top three drops average about 2-1/2 feet. The final three drops in “the beginner’s area” average about 1-1/2 feet.
“They've done a great job with different waves for different levels of enthusiasts,” Skaggs, who oversees management of the park as division director, said. “We have waves for river surfing …, waves for kayaks …, and we have waves for tubing — they've done a fantastic job building this.”
Derek Salmonson, who worked as project manager for the general contractor, said “all natural stone” form the slopes of the whitewater course. Water features that shape the course’s drops and waves consist of “sculpted concrete” designed to “look like it’s always been here.”
“We brought in a really … good team that does a lot of work inside Disney, MGM and Bass Pro — those kinds of places,” Salmonson said. “It was really important that this all looked as natural as possible — we want people to think, ‘Hey, I’m going down a natural whitewater channel.’”
Salmonson said water flowing through the course can be managed by adjustable gates that form the first drop. The gates serve a dual purpose: They ensure a consistent source of water for Siloam Spring’s municipal drinking water system and manage the volume of water within the course.
The velocity of water flowing through the course, he said, is increased by directing it from a “wide body of water into a narrow channel.”
“That creates velocity and … the appearance of more water,” Salmonson said. “The volume doesn't change, but when [water] starts traveling faster and elevations drop, you get these types of performance drops.”
Skaggs said WOKA visitors may enter the park without cost through September. On Oct. 1, the cost of entry will include a $10 parking fee for each vehicle.
“If visitors have their own whitewater-specific vessels, then they can use the course at no charge,” Skaggs said. “If they would like to rent one of our vessels, then they're more than welcome to do that if they don't have their own vessel.”
GRDA Communications Director Justin Alberty said WOKA will remain open to the public from 8 a.m. to dusk throughout the year. Hours of operations for on-site concessions and equipment rentals will vary depending upon the season.
“Currently concessions and rentals, which are all cashless, are open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends and will be noon to 5 p.m. weekdays through September,” Alberty said. “We encourage the public to visit the Visitwoka.com site to plan their visit.”
The park will close during inclement weather and flood events. Alberty said concession and rental operations also will depend upon weather conditions.
“Check the site and follow on social media for the latest updates,” Alberty said, noting the park’s website provides real-time river conditions.
Visitors may bring coolers with food and beverages, but alcohol is forbidden. Concessions will be open on a seasonal basis — all sales will be cashless, so consumers must have debit or credit cards.
Other amenities at the 30-acre whitewater park include shaded spectator seating along the 100-foot-wide channel, a public trail system, public restrooms, put-ins, and take-outs. GRDA partnered with Siloam Springs to build WOKA.
The Walton Family Foundation paid about 95% of $33 million project. GRDA estimates the park will attract 85,000 visitors and generate an economic impact of $900,000 annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.