Tahlequah's Stormwater Management Program and Blue Thumb provided a water quality and environmental awareness event to help educate participants at the Brookside House Friday.
For the second year, Winter Water Fun Day provided attendees with a come-and-go learning experience.
Participants were introduced to rocks and other things that can be found in Oklahoma creeks at the touch-and-feel station, where items were on display.
They were also provided a demonstration of water pollution concepts and their prevention on the EnviroScape, which illustrates residential, recreational, agricultural, industrial and transportation areas - all representing possible sources of water pollution in the environment.
"I put on the event for educational purposes, and the No. 1 component of the Stormwater permit that I have through the state is public outreach and education," said Jahna Hill, stormwater department manager. "In order to see changes, you have to educate people so they understand the impacts."
For those interested in learning about what watershed they live in, a map was provided. A watershed is an area or ridge of land that separates waters flowing to different rivers.
Other activities included short environmental videos, a Grand River Dam Authority Illinois River documentary, and a water journey.
Lynn Swepston visited the Winter Water Fun Day with her daughter, Bunny. She said this was her first year to attend the event, and she had learned a lot.
"She's a Girl Scout and she's homeschooled, so that's why were here," said Swepston.
Participants got to build a unique bracelet they were to take home. They traveled from station to station, visiting designated areas such as lake, clouds, plant, ground water, soil, animal, river, ocean and glacier.
They collected beads for their bracelets at each station and would then spin to see what area to go to next.
The Illinois River Watershed Partnership and Save the Illinois River Inc added booths this year. IRWP program manager Casey Rector demonstrated the effect vegetation has on maintaining water quality.
Blue Thumb is a statewide program that trains volunteers to monitor Oklahoma creeks and streams, empowering people to protect water in their region.
Volunteers participate in a two-day training wherein they can adopt streams to monitor. They learn how to check nutrients, and the chemical balance and habitat of the stream.
Hill said the second year of the event had already brought in more people, and she hopes the once-a-year outreach will continue for many more.
