March is observed as National Save Your Vision Month, with the goal of good eye health for all children and adults.
The path to better vision oftens begins a new pair of specs and certain lens treatments can help glasses offer more than corrected vision.
Lori Clinton, office manager and lab technician at Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic, said transition lenses – which darken when they come in contact with sunlight – remain pretty popular.
“They help with sun protection and also give you [ultra violet] protection from the harmful sun rays,” said Clinton.
Anti-reflective coatings, she said, also provide UV protection.
“Crizal products are the ones we use. Prevencia has the blue light blocker, and Sapphire HR is the best for night driving and scratch protection,” said Clinton. “Depending on what the patient's complaints are determines the one we choose for them.”
Clinton said she usually recommends Sapphire HR.
“I have that one on my glasses and have noticed a significant help with headlight glare and starbursts,” she said. “The bluelight one is helpful if you have a lot of screen time to protect your eyes from the harmful rays that come with modern technology.”
With gaming and screen time on the rise, the American Optometric Association has found increased risks for long-term implications for people’s eye health.
According to the AOA’s 2022 Gamer Survey, the average gamer spends more than eight hours a day on screens and has experienced various eye-related symptoms from gaming. These symptoms include eye strain, headaches, dry eyes, and blurred vision.
Dr. Nathan Lighthizer, an associate professor and associate dean for the Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry, explained in August why increased screen time is affecting rates of dry eye.
“Research shows that you blink less and blink less fully when you look at a screen,” said Lighthizer. “Tears are not refreshed as well.”
Although many afflicted gamers are aware of the eye health implications for long-term screen time usage, the AOA study found that only 46% have a comprehensive eye exam every year.
“While there are many things we can do on our screens, getting a comprehensive eye exam is not one of them,” said James P. DeVleming, O.D. and AOA president in a recent press release. “Through in-person exams, doctors of optometry play a major role in an individual’s overall well-being, by being able to spot vision and eye health issues, as well as early signs of systemic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, autoimmune diseases and cancers.”
For adults age 18 to 64, the AOA recommends scheduling an eye exam every two years— unless at risk based on family history or findings of earlier eye exams — and every year at age 65 and older. Children have different recommendations.
Dr. Alissa Proctor, NSU-OCO professor, said the AOA recommends a child have their first comprehensive vision evaluation between the age of six to nine months.
“If everything is developing properly, the next exam should be around the age of three and again before starting school by age five, then one to two years after depending on findings,” said Proctor. “At the NSU-OCO Clinic, we have an Infant Vision Clinic for all children up to age seven years old as that is typically when the child can then sit for most standard optometric exams.”
Proctor said most of what a child learns – up to 80% – is through the visual system.
“If the visual system isn't functioning properly, the student may struggle with learning,” she said. “Symptoms like headaches during near work, closing an eye to read, turning or tilting their head, avoiding near work, being the class clown or acting out may indicate there is a vision problem. Many children report that they didn't know there was an issue. They thought everyone saw the world like they did – double, blurry, etc.”
What's next
The second in the series will appear in the March 31 e-edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.