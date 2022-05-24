VOICES OF COLOR: Retired professor pens book on desegration, and Black teachers' experiences

A Northeastern State University emeritus professor of psychology has written a book that serves as a primary source reader detailing the voices of Black people who taught during segregation.
Dr. Harold C. Aldridge Jr. self-published “What if the Past was Lost Forever? Then Who Would Pass on What?” It will will be distributed by Barnes and Noble in the next couple of months.
The work is a year-long endeavor for which Aldridge conducted personal interviews on segregation and desegregation of Oklahoma Public Schools.
Aldridge was born in San Francisco, California, but grew up in Taft, an all-Black town where his father was stationed prior to deployment in the South Pacific during World War II. Aldridge earned his Ph.D. in educational psychology from the University of Oklahoma in 1979 and taught for 27 years at NSU, from 1970 to 1997.
In 1998, he was asked to give a presentation for Martin Luther King Jr. where students walked from the middle of campus to the NSU Jazz Lab. He told the students what it was like to live in Oklahoma as a Black child. At that time, he reflected on his educational experiences, which spurred him to write the book.
“I fell out of a tree and broke my arm. My dad got back from World War II in ’46. He thought he could take me to Muskogee General Hospital. They told him, ‘We don’t serve you people here,’ and they didn’t hold back the n-word," said Aldridge. "There were ropes that separated folks at the bus station. You knew where you would sit on the back of the bus. You drank at the colored fountain."
The next day, one of his coworkers stopped him in the hall and said she hadn’t experienced the same kind of challenges.
“I was told basically, what you are saying is not true in all of Oklahoma. She was south of here in Little Dixie. I thought, this is crazy. these kids don’t know. They don't have a clue. She’s my age, and she’s saying she didn’t have those experiences where she’s from. That’s when I came up with this,” said Aldridge.
At that point, he decided to interview teachers, starting with his parents, who worked as school teachers. He bought a small video camera and some lights and began to interview people in his community. He learned that Black school administrators were not afforded the title of “principal.” Instead, they were called “directors.”
He sent letters to each of the people he wanted to interview and explained what he was trying to do.
“If I could get them close to their feelings, they could access those memories. That’s how I could start out. I started with my experiences in life. In college, I asked, 'How did you get a college degree?' You could feel what they were saying. Once they accessed their memories, I didn’t have to say anything,” he said.
Of those Aldridge interviewed, only three are still alive. He asked himself what would have happened had he not performed these interviews.
“It’s like I lost them. I couldn’t get it out quickly enough while they were alive,” he said.
During his interviews, he would ask the teachers if they had talked to anybody about their experiences.
“They would say, nobody bothered to ask,” said Aldridge. “They would just let it out. When it was over, they were clean and clear.”
After his manuscript was not accepted by the University of Oklahoma Press, he was prompted to self-publish it by his friends, David and Missy Earl.
Check it out
The book is not currently available for purchase, but for updates, check out the Barnes and Noble website.
