The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has announced the availability of funding from two programs, the Oklahoma Clean Diesel Program and the Alternative Fuel School Bus Program, to reduce diesel vehicle emissions in the state. Each program will offer funding for different types of projects.
The Alternative Fuel School Bus program, funded by the Volkswagen State Environmental Trust, is offering approximately $1.3 million total towards the following project types: Replacement of 2009 or older Class 4-8 diesel school buses with new alternative fuel buses; and electric charging infrastructure, if applying for an electric bus replacement.
For the purposes of this program, alternative fuels include all-electric, propane, and natural gas.
For more information on the Alternative Fuel School Bus Program, visit www.deq.ok.gov/air-quality-division/volkswagen-settlement/alternative-fuel-school-bus-program or email questions to VWSettlement@deq.ok.gov.
The Clean Diesel/DERA program is offering approximately $785,000. This money can be used towards the replacement of EMY 1996-2009 Class 5-8 diesel school buses with new diesel or gasoline buses. For more information on the Clean Diesel/DERA program, visit www.deq.ok.gov/air-quality-division/clean-diesel-dera or email cleandiesel@deq.ok.gov.
Funding applications for both programs will be accepted through Dec. 4. To find more information on these funding opportunities, visit www.deq.ok.gov/air-quality-division/air-grants-funding-programs.
