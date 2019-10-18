Across the country, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities — along with family members, ombudsmen, citizen advocates, facility staff and others — are honoring the individual rights of residents who live in long-term care facilities by celebrating Residents’ Rights Month.
Residents’ Rights Month is an annual event held in October by the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care to celebrate and focus on awareness of dignity, respect and the value of residents who live in care facilities.
Residents who have made their homes in long-term care facilities maintain their rights as U.S. citizens. The Nursing Home Reform Law, passed in 1987, guarantees nursing home residents additional rights, including but not limited to: individualized care, respect, dignity, the right to visitation, the right to privacy, the right to complain, the right to be free of mental and physical abuse and the right to make independent choices. Residents’ Rights Month raises awareness about these rights and pays tribute to the unique contributions of residents who live in long-term care facilities.
The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging Ombudsman supervisors are educating residents, staff and family members on residents’ rights and elder abuse prevention in October and throughout the year. Anyone who would like to volunteer and advocate for residents’ rights and elder abuse prevention or wants more information on long-term care, should call Scott Harding at (918) 682-7891.
"We will be having a two-day new volunteer training Nov. 14-15, in Tahlequah. Please call for more information or to reserve a spot for the training," said Harding.
