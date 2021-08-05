Volunteers keep up the pace on hiking, biking trail

Volunteers have been gathering for Trail Build Day at the all-purpose walking and mountain biking trails.
Tahlequah Trail Association board members take volunteers out in groups to work on several segments of the trail. Mike Bingham, TTA board member, said each group has a leader to teach sustainable practices for trail building, and they are moving dirt, rocks, brush, and organic matter.
“We’re pushing about five to six volunteer work days a month, and we’ll have three [volunteers] one day and then we’ll have six or seven [volunteers] on other days,” said Bingham. “We’re moving right along and we’re over three-quarters of a mile completed now.”
The volunteer group has managed to lay down hundreds of feet of a 2.5-mile green beginner trail. Four miles have been flagged; 2.5 miles make up the beginner trail; and 1.5 miles will make up the blue intermediate trail.
“It’s a figure-eight, if you think about it; you’ve got the first loop of the trailhead and that’s about 1.7 miles, and then you’ve got another three-quarters of a mile beyond that, which connects,” Bingham said.
The volunteers must be properly dressed, with hardhats, eye protection, gloves, and appropriate footwear.
“Part of the process is basically blowing the loose matter off, moving any dead trees that have fallen across the path and then removing the organic material and moving bigger rocks so we’re shaping the trail bed,” said Bingham.
The group hopes to finish the beginner trail sometime in mid-November.
Those interested in helping build trails can stay up to date on the group's progress by visiting its Facebook page, Tahlequah Trails. Those who would like to volunteer can send a message to the group to get on the list.
Children 10 years and older are encouraged to help. Everyone must sign waivers before work begins.
“We are now using a volunteer app called IMBA, which is International Mountain Biking Association. Tahlequah Trails is now an affiliate member of IMBA, and by doing that, it’s given us lots of extra opportunities,” said Bingham.
The app allows volunteers and TTA members to log their hours and sign the required waiver.
“It keeps a running total of volunteer hours, and I believe we are over 400 volunteer hours to date. We’ve been purchasing some extra equipment so we would have plenty of tools for everybody when they volunteer. We always have safety equipment and we always have a safety discussion before we head out,” Bingham said.
Work on hiking the and biking trail is made possible through volunteer efforts, various grants, and donations from local residents.
The trail is not currently open to the public. The board is working with nearby property owners to make sure the project does not cross onto anyone's land, and they do not want anyone using the system until it is finished.
What’s next
The next Volunteer Trail Build Day is slated for Saturday, Aug. 14, 7 to 10 a.m. To sign up, visit https://x.gldn.io/YgrpN0VJgib.
