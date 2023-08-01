Students from the OSU Medical School

Students from the OSU Medical School worked side by side with selected and qualified homeowner Pamelia McClure on Habitat House 33. From left, front row, are: Dr. Natasha Bray, OSU Medical School dean, and homeowner 33 Pamelia McClure. Middle row: Carrson French, Carter Christman, Cali Sweazea, Peyton Thompson, Jace Jackson, Hayden Hilst, Isabel Vannarath, Imran Ali, Alexa Baker, Brannon Maravich, Kelli Swank, and Jeongwoo Lee. Back row: Zach Monahar, Dyani Shores, Alyson Mack, Tucker Hopkins, Jim Lewis D.O., and Konner Neal. Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is a Christian housing ministry that builds and repairs houses for low-income families that pay back the cost with an affordable payment. Homeowners are selected and qualified based on income, credit worthiness, and low debt. For more information make an appointment by calling 918-453-1332 or fill out a pre-application on www.tahlequahhabitat.org.

