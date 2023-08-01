Students from the OSU Medical School worked side by side with selected and qualified homeowner Pamelia McClure on Habitat House 33. From left, front row, are: Dr. Natasha Bray, OSU Medical School dean, and homeowner 33 Pamelia McClure. Middle row: Carrson French, Carter Christman, Cali Sweazea, Peyton Thompson, Jace Jackson, Hayden Hilst, Isabel Vannarath, Imran Ali, Alexa Baker, Brannon Maravich, Kelli Swank, and Jeongwoo Lee. Back row: Zach Monahar, Dyani Shores, Alyson Mack, Tucker Hopkins, Jim Lewis D.O., and Konner Neal. Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is a Christian housing ministry that builds and repairs houses for low-income families that pay back the cost with an affordable payment. Homeowners are selected and qualified based on income, credit worthiness, and low debt. For more information make an appointment by calling 918-453-1332 or fill out a pre-application on www.tahlequahhabitat.org.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Volunteers needed for Habitat House 33 in Hulbert
