Tahlequah Habitat for Humanity is currently building House 30 at 15310 W. Phillips Drive in Park Hil.
Volunteers are needed to help with siding, painting, interior finish, and more through the end of October. Sign up at www.tahlequahhabitat.org.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Showers and thundershowers likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: October 13, 2021 @ 5:12 am
[mdash] 75, Homemaker, passed Saturday, 10/09/2021.Visitation: 5PM-7PM Tuesday, 10/12/2021 at Funeral Home. Services: 11AM Thursday, 10/14/2021 Greenleaf Cemetery, Tahlequah. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
[mdash] age 25 of Tahlequah, OK. Starbuck Barista. Died October 5th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services October 11th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation October 10th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 72 of Tahlequah, OK. Cherokee Nation Certification Clerk. Died October 6th, 2021 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services October 14th, 2021 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation October 13th, 2021 from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] NAME: Nghia Trang 65 year old Manicurist from Tahlequah Manicurist transitioned October 5, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Saturday October 9, 2021, St Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church Tulsa. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] NAME: Ri Le 65 year old Homemaker of Tahlequah transitioned October 6, 2021. Mass 10:00 am Saturday October 9, 2021, St Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church Tulsa. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
