[mdash] age 31 of Tahlequah, OK. Cherokee Nation Housekeeper. Died September 22nd in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services October 7th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Swimmer Cemetery. Visitation October 6th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 49 of Tahlequah, OK. Cherokee Nation Housekeeping. Died September 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services October 8th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Bill Batt Cemetery. Visitation October 7th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 58 of Park Hill, OK. Carpenter. Died September 28th. Funeral Services October 4th at 10:00am at Keys Southern Baptist Church. Burial at Pettit Bay Cemetery. Visitation October 3rd from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver.
