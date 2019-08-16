Areas around Lake Tenkiller were a lot cleaner after Thursday and Friday, even though the number of volunteers may not have been what the Tidy Up Tenkiller organizers were hoping for.
About 20 people volunteered Thursday, and 40-50 on Friday. An estimated 80-100 people were expected for Saturday.
Locations around Sixshooter, Chicken Creek, Barnacle Bill's, Burnt Cabin, Strayhorn, and Pine Cove were cleared by the end of Friday.
"A lot of debris was picked up at the south end of Strayhorn and Tenkiller State Park. A dumpster at Pettit Bay II was filled," said Jenny Maiden. "The Corps of Engineers have been working at Blackgum. They're on their second roll-off."
Maiden has been a member of the Greater Tenkiller Area Association for 13 years and owns Terrapin Peak Bed, Breakfast & Beyond. She helped coordinate the event.
"Between the tornado and flooding, it's a mess," she said. "The whole business dynamic changes when people can't get on the water."
Maiden credits GTAA President John Ellis with the clean-up idea.
"We've been talking about doing this for a while. The tornado and floods put more stuff in the lake," he said. "We get to where the waterline was high and find Styrofoam that's been there 30 years. We could do this three or four years in a row and we'd still find stuff."
Ellis was on a boat early Friday morning with District 2 Congressman Markwayne Mullin. Along with another boat, theirs came back with enough debris and trash to fill up a roll-off dumpster.
"It turned out to be a real success. It was a slow start yesterday, but it picked up today," said Ellis on Friday. "We'll be doing this again, and try to schedule it when it's not as hot."
GTAA plans to do two regular lake cleanups a year from now on, especially since members received so much support and assistance from other organizations and businesses.
Gena McPhail, tourism director for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, was a team captain. Tour Tahlequah also did the marketing and promotions.
"We went and canvassed areas to get cleaned. After areas got cleaned up the first day, we rotated to other ones," said McPhail.
Keys Volunteer Fire Department was one of the check-in stations, as well as the base for storing the items for lunch, which the firefighters cooked all three days.
"This group of people who started this have done a tremendous job," said Keys VFD Chief Yogi Cole. "They spent countless hours looking at the lake to see where it needed to be cleaned up."
Cole said that along with the plastic foam and boxes in and around the lake, he has seen a lot of trash, pieces of wood, and buckets.
"It's stuff from people's boats. We even have a sharps container in case people find needles," said Cole.
He was concerned about the impact of the natural disasters on the economy.
"The sales tax are down. All the county fire departments get money from the sales tax," he said. "Something like this happens and it affects us all."
Organizers were hoping to have at least 30 boats out, and six were used Thursday and three on Friday.
Employees of Great Southwestern Construction in Tahlequah had two pontoon boats with 11 volunteers on them out Friday morning. Ronnie Taulbee, operations manager, said the company always encourages community service, and that many of them fish and camp at Lake Tenkiller.
The group concentrated on the Sizemore Landing water and dock area. Within a few hours, they had picked up 11 tires, big pieces of Styrofoam, and 10-15 big trash bags full of items, such as lighters, flip-flops, glass and plastic bottles, and other plastics.
"I think everyone who uses the lake should do this," said Anthony Pigeon with Great Southwestern Construction. "It was fun. We made an office event out of it."
Most of the volunteers agreed more people should pitch in to clean up, and they hope the event continues to grow.
Ed Brocksmith, secretary for Save the Illinois River, said STIR will have a crew out near Strayhorn Landing Saturday on a boat donated by Sixshooter Resort.
"We'll only have three people, and that will leave room for a lot of Styrofoam," he said. "STIR is extremely proud to be a sponsor of this event. It fits perfectly with our mission to protect the Illinois River, as well as Tenkiller."
Brocksmith was impressed with how cooperative businesses and organizations were, and he hopes the event grows.
"There's a need every year," said Brocksmith. "There is so much debris from that tornado. It'll be years before it's all under control."
Learn more
For more information about the Greater Tenkiller Area Association and upcoming events, visit www.laketenkiller.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.