Volunteers raise Habitat house wall

Volunteers, including Lowe's employees, recently raised the first wall for Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity House 29 being built for Diana Jolly-Collins and her daughter, Miranda Coats.
Jolly-Collins has worked hard to qualify for a home loan, which requires good credit, steady income for minimum of two years, and low debt.
TAHFH is taking applications for housing now. To see about qualifications, fill out a pre-application on the website, www.tahlequahhabitat.org, or call the Habitat office at 918-453-1332 for an appointment.
TAHFH is a Christian housing ministry that builds and repairs houses for selected and qualified low-income families in Cherokee County.
