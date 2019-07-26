The Tidy Up Tenkiller cleanup event is scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 15-17, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.
Due to the 2019 Lake Tenkiller area flood, there are issues of debris on the shoreline, as well as the water. Tidy Up Tenkiller was organized to clean up the present issue of trash on the lake and shoreline. Along with volunteers, 30 boats are needed for shoreline cleanup. Registration is requested. Gloves, bags and safety gear will be provided, as well as lunch.
Organized by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Tenkiller Area Association, Save the Illinois River is a sponsor of this event. For more information, visit the My Tahlequah Facebook page, or call TACC at 918-456-3742.
