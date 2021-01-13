Siding has arrived in time for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service with Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity.
TAHFH is looking for eager volunteers to install siding on our 29th Habitat Home in honor of MLK Day of Service.
"We have extended this volunteer event to include the weekend of Friday, Jan. 15 and Saturday, Jan. 16 in hopes of an epic completion on Jan. 18, MLK Day," said Executive Director Linda Cheatham.
The build is at 18482 S. Bryant Road. Find the site by going one mile on Fox Street west from the State Highway 51 bypass. The project will be on the corner of Fox Street and Bryant Road. Volunteers and staff will arrive on-site at 10 a.m. and end their day at 4 p.m.
"Our build site is open-air, which makes it perfect for social distancing," said Cheatham. "This weekend opportunity is an excellent fit for those who wish to volunteer on a Habitat housing project but are normally unable to due to work and/or class schedules."
Sign up to volunteer at www.tahlequahhabitat.org or visit our office at 816 S. College Ave. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m to 4 p.m. or call 918-453-1332.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.