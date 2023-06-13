According to Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell, Friday, June 16 is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the July 11 Hulbert Public Schools Special Bond Election.
Rozell said people who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17-1/2 years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, they must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, June 16. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the July 11 election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Rozell said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.
The Cherokee County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved by the County Election Board secretary in order to vote.
Registered voters who have moved to Cherokee County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Cherokee County. If anyone has moved within the county and need to update their address, they may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. A form can also be completed at a local County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Cherokee County Election Board is at 914 S. College Ave., Tahlequah, OK, 74464 and is open from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the Election Board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov. The election board can also be found on Facebook @cherokeecountyokelectionboard.
