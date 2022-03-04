Friday, March 11, is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the April 5, Keys, Tahlequah and Woodall Public School Board elections, as well as the Briggs and Westville Public Schools Special Bond elections.
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said that persons who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17 and a half years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, voters must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, March 11. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the April 5 election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.
The Cherokee County Election Board has reminded voters that applications must be approved by the County Election Board Secretary in order to vote.
Registered voters who have moved to Cherokee County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application to be eligible for elections in Cherokee County. Those who have moved within the county and need to update their addresses can make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a voter registration application.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Forms may be completed at the Cherokee County Election Board. Post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Cherokee County Election Board is located at 914 S. College and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the Election Board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov. The Cherokee County Election Board is also on Facebook at @cherokeecountyokelectionboard.
