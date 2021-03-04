Friday, March 12, is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the April 6 Town of Hulbert Municipal and Keys School Board elections, according to Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell.
Rozell said U.S. citizens who are residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17-1/2 years old, are eligible to apply for registration. However, they must be at least 18 to vote.
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, March 12. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted but will not be processed until after the election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their applications have been processed. Approved voters will receive Voter Identification Cards in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains why the application was not approved. Rozell said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the Election Board office immediately.
Voters are also being reminded their applications must be approved by the County Election Board secretary to vote.
Registered voters who have moved to Cherokee County from a different county or state will need to complete new registration applications to be eligible for elections in Cherokee County. Those who have moved within the county and need to update their addresses may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a paper voter registration application.
Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections, or forms can be completed at the County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Cherokee County Election Board, 914 S. College Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For questions, contact the Election Board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
