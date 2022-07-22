The last day to apply for registration to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 23 Primary Runoff is Friday, July 29, said Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell.
Rozell said people who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17-1/2 years old, are eligible to apply for registration. However, they must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the county Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, July 29. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the election. Applications may be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their applications have been processed. Those approved will receive voter identification cards in the mail. Some may receive a letter explaining why the application was not approved. Rozell said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting an application should contact the Election Board office immediately.
The Cherokee County Election Board reminds voters applications must be approved by the board secretary.
Registered voters who have moved to Cherokee County from a different area will need to complete a new registration application to be eligible for elections here. Those who have moved within the county and need to update their addresses may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a registration application. Registration applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Individuals may also complete a form at their county election board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications.
The Cherokee County Election Board is at 914 S. College and is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the election board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
Voters can also find the Cherokee County Election Board on Facebook @cherokeecountyokelectionboard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.