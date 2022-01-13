Friday, Jan. 14, is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 8 Tahlequah Public Schools Special Proposition election.
Tiffany Rozell, secretary of Cherokee Election Board, said people who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17-1/2 years old are eligible to apply for registration. However, locals must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, Jan. 14. Applications postmarked after that will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their applications have been processed. Approved voters will receive voter identification cards in the mail. Some may receive a letter explaining why an application was not approved. Those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting an application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.
The Cherokee County Election Board is reminding voters that applications must be approved by the election board secretary.
Registered voters who have moved to Cherokee County from a different county or state will need to complete a new registration application to be eligible for elections in Cherokee County. Anyone who has moved within the county and needs to update and address may make changes online using the Oklahoma Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete an application.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Forms can be completed at the Cherokee County Election Board, as well as most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries, which are available upon request.
The Cherokee County Election Board is on 914 S. College Ave. and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the Election Board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Cherokee County Election Board is on Facebook at cherokeecountyokelectionboard.
