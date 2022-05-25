Friday, June 3, is the last day to apply for voter registration to cast ballots in the June 28 primary election, according to Tiffany Rozell, secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board.
Rozell said anyone who is a U.S. citizen, resident of Oklahoma, and at least 17-1-2 years old is eligible to apply, but the person must be at least 18 to vote.
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, June 3. Applications postmarked afterward will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their applications have been processed. Approved voters will receive voter identification cards in the mail. Some may receive a letter explaining why the application was not approved. Rozell said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the Election Board office immediately.
Registered voters who have moved to Cherokee County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application to be eligible for elections in Cherokee County. Those who have moved within the county and need to update their addresses can make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application. These can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or picked up at the County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications.
The Cherokee County Election Board is at 914 S. College Ave. and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the Election Board at918-456-2261 or at cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov. The Election Board is also on Facebook at cherokeecountyokelectionboard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.