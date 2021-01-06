Friday, Jan. 15, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 9, City of Tahlequah General and Cherokee County Special Proposition Election, according to Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell.
Rozell said that people who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.
Those who are not registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, Jan. 15. Rozell said applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after Feb. 9.
The County Election Board responds in writing to everyone who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains why the application for voter registration was not approved. Rozell said anyone who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the Cherokee County Election Board office, 918-456-2261.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office, 914 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.
