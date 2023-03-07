State Question No. 820, a measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for people 21 years or older, failed to pass pass by a significant margin on Tuesday, March 7.
As of 9 p.m., the election had been called, with State Question 820 receiving a state total of 62.41% against the proposal with a total of 505,772 votes at that point.
In Cherokee County, 61.17% went against the proposal, with 6,487 total votes cast.
From Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault’s perspective, he doesn’t see any benefits for making recreational marijuana legal.
Chennault said the passage of recreational marijuana could change it to where law enforcement cannot enforce any marijuana possessions. Laws regarding individuals' ability to carry firearms, or drive while under the influence of marijuana, would not have changed by the passage of this bill.
“I think there will be more possession and there will probably be more DUIs with marijuana involved because people aren’t going to be educated enough to know that they still can’t drive under the influence,” Chennault said, before the tallies became clear.
If the state question had passed, marijuana use and possession would have remained a crime under federal law.
The proposal would have also required the reversal, modifications, resentencing, and expunging of certain prior judgments and sentences related to marijuana unless the state proved it to be an unreasonable risk to an individual.
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said the election only referenced State Question No. 820, which would have required a transition period for when the law officially went into place. Rozell said had the law passed, it would have gone into effect after the state certification.
Blaine Mooney, a manager at Primetime Buds, said he believes there are pros and cons to the state question, especially as he assumed the first year after its passage would have been hectic.
“Nobody’s going to have no rules and regulations yet because it’s so new, so I think that’s going to cause a little mayhem at first,” said Mooney prior to the results.
The law would have limited certain marijuana-related conduct and established quantity limits, restrictions, safety standards, and penalties for violations.
Mooney said other than dealing with the potential hectic effects of the passage, dispensaries would have potentially had to prepare for added expenses. Mooney said recreational marijuana is in somewhat of a gray area, as depending on the regulations they may have had to house medical and recreational marijuana in different areas and acquire more licenses.
Mooney said it probably would have been similar to when medical marijuana was passed, as it took an extended period of time for all the regulations and rules to be set.
For the first two years of the law's being in effect, marijuana business licenses would have only been available to those with existing licenses that have been in operation for a year or longer. Oklahoma would also have experienced a fiscal impact by the law, as the Oklahoma Tax Commission would have collected 15% excise tax on the sales of recreational use marijuana. The revenues received from the excise tax would have funded implementation of the law. Any surplus revenue received was scheduled to go toward public schools programs that improve student retention and address substance abuse, drug addiction treatment programs, the General Revenue Fund, local governments, and courts.
Samantha Berner, a worker at CBD Plus/Lotus Gold, said the aspect of potentially needing to receive more licensing for recreational use had not been made clear prior to the election.
Local governments were set to be allowed to restrict or prohibit the use of recreational marijuana on the entities property, as well as regulate the place, manner, and time of the operation of marijuana businesses in its boundaries. Complete prohibition or limit on the number of marijuana businesses by local governments would not have been allowed.
Those who own, control, or occupy a private property would not have been permitted to regulate or prohibit marijuana-related conduct. With the passage of the law, a lease agreement could not have prohibited a tenant from being in the lawful possession of the substance or consuming it by means other than smoking.
An employer's ability to restrict a worker's use of marijuana use would not have been impacted by this law.
Berner said she believed more people would have been assisted with their medical needs through the bill, as a medical marijuana license costs $104.50 without the help of Medicare, Medicaid, or SoonerCare.
“A lot of people might have the anxiety, depression, PTSD, etc. that marijuana does help with, but they could also be on the income spectrum where they can’t afford the medical license plus a doctor's referral,” said Berner. “There’s a lot that goes into that makes it unaffordable for people living paycheck to paycheck, especially with the economy the way it is right now.”
Berner said she believes the push for recreational marijuana will be placed on a ballot again fairly quickly.
