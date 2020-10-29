Voters line up in cold rain to cast ballots

Cherokee County residents hit the polls in droves Thursday, when in-person early voting for the 2016 presidential election kicked off in Oklahoma.
Voters were waiting in line at the Cherokee County Election Board all day, with some residents waiting up to two hours to cast their ballots. Many of them stood in the rain, with fellow voters sharing umbrellas, ponchos and even water bottles. Some long-time voters said they had never witnessed such numbers.
The total number of in-person voters was 900 on Thursday. CCEB Secretary Tiffany Rozell said the precinct officials did not have any issues, and she expects similar numbers over the next couple of days.
“People were wet and cold, but everybody had a great attitude,” said Rozell. “People are so happy to vote. It was a great turnout. People were kind and I really appreciate that.”
Precinct officials were not able to count the new number of absentee votes through the mail by press time. In the first week of October, that number had reached over 2,200. Early voting continues Friday at the election board, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Cherokee County Election Board is at 914 S. College Ave.; the number is 918-456-2261.
