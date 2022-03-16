Those interested in running for county offices or seeking re-election can file their declarations of candidacy in April.
Ballots for assessor, treasurer, district attorney, district and associate district judge posts, and county commissioner Districts 1 and 3, will be up for a vote in Cherokee County.
The terms of District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard and District 3 commissioner Clif Hall are up this year. Hubbard has yet to announce his decision, while Hall said he is running for re-election. County Treasurer Patsy Stafford and Assessor Marsha Trammel have not officially announced whether they’ll seek reelection.
Doug Kirkley, district judge, said he will be looking to keep his seat on the bench, and so will Associate District Judge Josh King. District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp said he would be seeking another term.
At the state level, the District 18 State Senate office and all three state representative offices affecting Cherokee County will be on the ballot.
The District 2 congressional seat is up for grabs, but Markwayne Mullin has announced he would run for U.S. Senate to fill the seat occupied by Jim Inhofe, who will retire Jan. 3, 2023. A number of candidates have emerged,
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's term is up in 2023 and residents will be casting ballots in 2022. The Republican Party primary will be June 28 to determine which candidate will run as the party's nominee in the gubernatorial election on Nov. 8.
“Filing will be at the Election Board from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 13-15 and contest period would be April 18-19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell.
The contest period is when a candidate files to contest an opponent’s residency.
The county-level filing fee for candidates is $300, while would-be reps pay $500. The state Senate candidate filing fee is $750, and the district attorney and judge candidates will pay $500. Those seeking every available state office will pay $1,000, and gubernatorial candidates must pay $2,000.
School board elections in the Tahlequah, Keys and Woodall districts will be April 5.
Bart Frank and Stephanie Crawford are candidates for the Tahlequah Board of Education seat. For the Keys School Board, district patrons will choose between Preston Ward and Beth Brandt. Sarah Battenfield and Elizabeth O’Connell are vying for a slot with Woodall Public Schools.
Briggs and Westville public schools have propositions on their ballots.
Rozell said there will be changes to some voting precincts, but that won't go into effect until June.
