Area residents again circled around the Cherokee County Election Board office Friday, many of them waiting in line for hours to cast their ballots for the 2020 presidential election.
After the CCEB saw 900 people visit the polls for the first day of early voting Thursday, another 872 showed up Friday. CCEB Secretary Tiffany Rozell expected high numbers through all three days of early voting this year. The polls at the election board will open again Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who are waiting in line by 2 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Interest is the 2020 election is higher than in any cycle in decades, with early voting in most states at record numbers.
The Daily Press will attempt to have final results on local races on the website late Tuesday, Nov. 3, and in the Wednesday, Nov. 4 digital edition. Results will be updated on the website, www.tahlequahdailypress.com, throughout the counting, so readers are urged to check back periodically.
Local results wll be provided by the Cherokee County Election Board.
Although statewide and presidential race winners will likely not be available election night, TDP will relay on the Associated Press and other reputable sources for numbers and results. A recap, featuring comments from local winners, will be published in the Thursday, Nov. 5 TDP.
