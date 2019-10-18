Wagner named new CFO for local hospital

Northeastern Health System has tapped Rick D. Wagner, CPA, to be its new chief financial officer.
Wagner will be in charge of overseeing organizational finance. He brings over 25 years of accounting and auditing experience in finding solutions for the multifaceted needs of the health care industry.
Wagner has maintained a long-standing career working with health care institutions as Partner-In-Charge of Medical Professionals and CPA at Eide Bailly, a Top 25 CPA firm in the nation. Within his time at Eide Bailly, Wagner was lead consult for board members of Northeastern Health System, facilitating the formulation of a strategic plan that resulted in establishment of several partnerships and specialty clinics. This collaboration has proved responsible for the financial evolution NHS has experienced over the past two decades.
“The health care finance and regulatory environment is becoming more complex every day,” said Brian Woodliff, CEO of NHS. “Rick Wagner's credibility and competencies will provide NHS with the confidence to excel facing these challenges.”
The 20-year working relationship established between Wagner and NHS serves as a strong foundation of accomplishment that will continue to drive NHS forward as a pioneer of rural health care, Woodliff added.
Wagner said his history with NHS and the gratification of seeing its vision come to fruition played no small part in his decision to step into the role of CFO.
“I love the people at this hospital and in this community,” said Wagner. “NHS is the most advanced rural hospital I’ve come in contact with, and I’m excited to be here to help make it better and better.”
Wagner is known as an expert in the health care finance field throughout the state and the region, said Woodliff.
“We're honored he would join our team and help us on our journey to give Northeast Oklahoma its health care provider choice," he said.
Since the early 2000s, NHS has experienced growth in nearly every aspect, seeing the implementation of improved health care services, as well as the formation of several centers of excellence. Specialty service lines including cardiovascular and cardiology, radiation and medical oncology, nephrology and dialysis, as well as neurology and stroke, have both added value to NHS as a regional medical facility, but also increased patient accessibility to quality health care.
