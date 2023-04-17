A Wagoner man with an alleged history of repeatedly violating his probation has drawn charges in Cherokee County District Court of failure to register as a sex offender.
Charges, along with an arrest warrant, were filed on April 13, 2023, against Olajuwan Adbul Miles, 27, who was first required by the court to register as a sex offender in 2016.
First-degree rape charges were filed against the defendant on Nov. 14, 2015, and on March 21, 2016, he received a six-year suspended sentence after pleading no contest.
According to court documents, violations of Miles’ suspended sentence were reported to the court on July 29, 2016, and again on Aug. 27, 2018.
On Jan. 7, 2019, charges for failure to register as a sex offender, domestic abuse assault and battery, interference with emergency telephone call, malicious injury to property, and threaten to perform act of violence were filed against the defendant in Cherokee County District Court.
After Miles pleaded guilty to three of the five charges, those of failure to register as a sex offender and domestic abuse assault and battery were dismissed on March 6, 2019.
Miles received a one-year suspended sentence for interference with an emergency telephone call, a one-year suspended sentence for malicious injury to property, and an additional six months suspended sentence for the threaten to perform act of violence charge.
As of April 16, an initial court appearance has not been scheduled. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
