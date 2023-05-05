Accused of failure to register as a sex offender, a Wagoner man pleaded not guilty to the charge in Cherokee County District Court last month.
First-degree rape charges were first filed against Olajuwan Abdul Miles, 27, on Nov. 14, 2015, in Cherokee County after he reportedly raped a 15-year-old girl while a 17-year-old boy recorded it with a cell phone. Miles was 19-years-old at the time.
The Daily Press previously reported the video was sent to other students and to the victim’s mother.
After pleading no contest to the crime, he received a six-year suspended sentence on March 21, 2016, and was required by the court to register as a sex offender.
The failure to register as a sex offender charge was filed on April 13, 2023, which is the second time the crime has been filed against Miles.
On Jan. 7, 2019, charges for failure to register as a sex offender, domestic abuse assault and battery, interference with emergency telephone call, malicious injury to property, and threaten to perform act of violence were filed against the defendant in Cherokee County District Court.
After Miles pleaded guilty to three of the five charges, those of failure to register as a sex offender and domestic abuse assault and battery were dismissed on March 6, 2019.
Miles received a one-year suspended sentence for interference with an emergency telephone call, a one-year suspended sentence for malicious injury to property, and an additional six months suspended sentence for the threatening to perform act of violence charge.
According to court documents, violations of Miles’ suspended sentence were reported to the court on July 29, 2016, and again on Aug. 27, 2018.
The defendant received a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court again at 10 a.m. on May 24 with Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.