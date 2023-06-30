A Wagoner man accused of second-degree burglary and grand larceny of a Cherokee County residence pleaded not guilty to the felony charges earlier this month.
Charges were filed in Cherokee County District Court against Nicholas Thell Berry, 46, on May 25, 2023.
According to court documents, on or between May 5, 2023, and May 23, 2023, Berry, in concert with two other suspects, broke into a building on South Bald Hill Road and stole several items, such as pictures, clothes, shoes, a raft, glassware, chairs, and a washer and dryer.
The defendant made his initial appearance on June 20, 2023, where he received a $25,000 bond.
Berry is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on July 19 with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.