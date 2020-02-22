Wagoner Rotary plans Pancake Day

Jeff Hamilton has come full circle with the Wagoner Rotary Club's Pancake Day.
He attended his first one while in high school in 1970, and now he helps promote the annual event, which will be on Friday.
"It was just a fun event to go to. There was good food and good people there," said Hamilton, who is on the club's board of directors. "Both of my grandparents were Rotarians, and I was introduced to the club through them and their service."
While Hamilton isn't sure how long the Pancake Day has been in existence, he knows it's become a tradition in town. A part of the tradition is the pancake-eating contest, which will take place at noon. The Pancake Day event is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"It's a day for not only giving back to individual communities but being effective all around the world," he said. "We started the contest about 10 years ago. We just have a little fun during the day. It has done all right."
Hamilton estimated 300 people attended Pancake Day last year, and 13 residents entered the pancake-eating contest.
"Different organizations in Wagoner compete," he said. "The fire department, police department, sheriff's office along with city workers and kids from school want to compete. It's pretty competitive."
The cost of entering the contest is $20 per person. The cost to attend Pancake Day is $6 per person.
Hamilton says the money raised will go to several projects, including providing vaccinations and inoculations for polio around the world.
"The Rotary Club promotes health, education and peace in different projects," he said. "The Bill Gates Foundation has partnered with Rotary Club to help Third World countries like Afghanistan."
Other causes the Wagoner Rotary Club is involved in is a dictionary project, in which third-graders receive a free dictionary at the end of the school year.
"We also have a three-day camp, and youth leadership is part of that," Hamilton said. "We hope that grows every year."
If you go
WHAT: Pancake Day in Wagoner.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; Pancake-eating contest, noon.
WHERE: First Baptist Church, MAC Gym, 401 N.E. Second St.
COST: $6; Pancake-eating contest, $20.
INFORMATION: (918) 232-2911.
