WAGONER – A Grand Reopening Celebration of the Wagoner City Historical Museum is planned for Feb. 28, and will feature two new exhibits: Jim Halsey's Legends of Country Music, and Shirle Lamb Williams' "Wagoner, The Beginning 1887."
“The Wagoner Historical Museum first floor has been under renovation since late-July, and we are excited for everyone to see the major changes and the opportunity to feature these two great exhibits,” said Mayor Albert Jones.
Jim Halsey’s Legends of Country Music Exhibit will showcase everything from a Grammy to autographed guitars, gold and platinum albums, stage costumes and more. Halsey is a legendary music impresario whose career has spanned over 60 years. He set music industry standards in the area of music management, entertainment and education. He has guided and even discovered some of the biggest entertainers in music, including the Oak Ridge Boys, Reba McEntire, Roy Clark, Glen Campbell, Roy Orbison, James Brown, Brenda Lee and more. Halsey has organized and presented country music performances all over the world, in many places for the first time, selling out concerts from Carnegie Hall to Moscow to Tokyo. He also founded the Halsey Institute of Music and Entertainment Business, has authored two books, and co-created the Billboard/Starmaker World Wide Song Contest.
“We are delighted to have this special collection and exhibit in Wagoner. Visitors will be able to see an important pieces of country music history here in northeast Oklahoma,” said Jones.
Lamb Williams is a well-known historian and author about all things Wagoner. She is the great-granddaughter of William H. and Sallie McAnally, who on June 5, 1887, became the first permanent citizens of Wagoner. Her parents, Charles and Ola Lamb, she credits for preserving the important city records, documents, photographs that tell the story of early Wagoner.
“Shirle is a walking, talking encyclopedia of Wagoner history. She, along with the late Liz McMahan, did an outstanding job of bringing the city’s history to life," said Jones. "We are delighted to have her early Wagoner 1887 collection for all to see.”
The Museum Center, 122 S. Main, will re-open on Feb. 28, with ceremonies at 3 p.m. Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and other dignitaries will celebrate the reopening.
