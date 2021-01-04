A common rule of thumb to extend courtesy to employees of the service industry may perhaps be of most beneficial use to customers waiting on their food.
While servers are not likely to tamper with anyone’s meal, it’s likely better to be safe than sorry. After all, food service workers already have enough on their plates, as they multitask between various patrons, rush to get orders in and out, and try to ensure guests have an overall pleasant experience.
So January serves as Be Kind To Food Servers Month, reminding people to show a little appreciation to those working in restaurants, diners and coffee shops.
Lauren Kinkead and Claire Ann Barker, of Linney Breaux’s in Tahlequah, said they try to make their customers feel right at home.
“It’s a small town and everyone always makes small talk, so it’s nice to be personable while speaking with whoever decides to walk through the door that day,” they said. “Attitude is everything and so is the first approach, so we just try to make them feel as excited as possible to actually sit down inside and eat without feeling the stress of what the outside world has been offering us lately.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has created financial burdens for many. People may not have the money to afford a meal out, or the spare cash to leave a fair tip – something multiple workers in town mentioned they’ve seen recently. So while hungry customers have struggled during the economic downturn, so have servers.
Kinkead and Barker said what customers can do to help is simply empathize with the fact that everyone is facing similar challenges throughout the ongoing heath crisis.
“We are just trying to do our jobs and want to be respected while doing so,” the pair said. “We will always do the same job regardless; we just appreciate the love and reciprocation, as well, as we are waiting on our customers.”
Some people are not to be spoken with unless they’ve had their morning coffee. Still, Jarrod Railey of Lift Coffee Bar said he rarely has an unhappy customer.
“Even in like one year, maybe a handful of customers might be having a bad day, and that’s all it is,” he said. “We don’t take it personally. A lot of times, they’re just having a bad day and they might even come back and apologize.”
Those who are in a rush can make their trip to Lift easier by calling ahead. That way, the staff can prepare their order ahead of time and have it ready for them when they arrive. Railey understands being under a time crunch, and wants to help ease customers who are fighting the clock.
“One of the challenges is ticket times and getting things out at a decent time, but keeping the same quality we like to keep,” said Railey. “Sometimes we get pretty busy here and we don’t have a full-blown kitchen back there. So, at those times, we have to really think about staffing up properly, so we can get the product out in a timely manner.”
Learning how a restaurant works is a process, and not all eateries work the same way. Juggling is practically a requirement for waiters and servers who have to pay attention to what’s going on in the kitchen, as well as the dining room. Ashleigh Walker, of The Grill, said it all depends on how busy the night is, but she sees any challenge as part of the job.
“The pandemic has definitely caused it to be a little slower than normal,” she said. “There’s not as many people coming out to eat and not as generous with their tipping. I, personally, have always liked serving. So I don’t particularly look at it as struggles.”
In the times of COVID-19, servers are always having to wear a mask while at work. In the winter, it’s not so bad, said Walker. However, she said during the summer time a mask can feel a little suffocating when she has to work outside. Overall, though, she said if customers take into consideration just what their servers are having to do and stay a little patient, it will make the process more enjoyable for everyone.
“There are different guidelines that we have to follow now that we have COVID to make sure everything is sanitary, clean and safe,” said Walker. “There are certain precautions that we have to take to ensure the food quality and service is up to par. Some customers are more understanding than others when it comes to stuff like that.”
