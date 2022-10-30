Walgreens is offering a 30-minute pickup order guarantee, piloting in stores across Oklahoma.
With it being the busiest time of year with Americans juggling staying healthy, prepping for the holidays and winter months ahead, this new convenience will be a time-saver, company officials say. They urge customers to think about the 30 minutes more they'll have to fit in a quick workout, drive kids to activities, and more.
Additional details on Walgreens Pickup options can be found at https://www.walgreens.com/topic/store/store-pickup.jsp?ban=dl_dlsp_tile_Pickup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.