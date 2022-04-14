...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah.
* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging
Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs
Bridge near Eagles Bluff may be threatened. Extreme turbulence
makes the river too hazardous for floating.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
