HULBERT – Sequoyah State Park has thrown down the gauntlet for hikers and nature lovers, challenging area residents to complete all of its trails during January.
Some have already gotten a head start on the First Month Hikes at Sequoyah, and the staff saw a decent group visit on New Year’s Day. But time still remains for hikers to defeat all nine trails, which covers about 10 miles total. The trails can be tackled either through the remaining guided hikes that are available for the rest of the month, or park guests can complete them on their own.
“Once completed, you just come let us know at the [Three Forks] Nature Center and we’ll give you a sticker we’ve made that says ‘First Month Hikes,’” said Sierra Coon, park naturalist.
There are paved and unpaved trails, as well as looped paths and one-way jaunts. Whispering Pines is 2.5 miles, the longest trail at the park. While some walkers might like to accomplish the system on their own, they can learn a thing or two by taking one of the guided hikes.
“The guided hikes are led by a naturalist and you’re with a group,” Coon said. “While we’re walking through the trail, if we see anything that catches our eye – whether it be an animal or a plant – the naturalist can talk about it. So you get to not only explore the trail, but you get to interact with the staff here and learn something you may have not known prior to going on the hike.”
For instance, those who went on the Bluebird Trail for the First Day Hike Jan. 4 saw evidence of woodpeckers. The staff pointed out scarring on the trees that showed where a woodpecker had been present, giving participants the data to spot it for themselves in the future.
“So they can learn something and then be an educator to other people,” Coon said.
As hikers trekked through the Nature Loop on Tuesday, they talked about the area foliage and the sights they took in. Some people traveled all the way from Tulsa, and others brought their dogs to accompany them.
“I just thought this was a great way to get in shape, and it’s very quiet and peaceful here,” said Elizabeth Edwards.
While on the Nature Loop, the hikers walked past rock formations, and Coon pointed out several signs of wildlife, or educated the group about certain phenomenon in the woods. She showed the hikers where a buck had brushed up against a tree, which in the late winter helps them shed their antlers. The group found some coyote scat, and learned persimmons are one of their favorite meals. The group saw various mushrooms and learned how to identify trees.
Coon even indicated a dead tree that had fallen over.
“You’ll find snakes living in the trees, lizards, and other small creatures,” she said. “I always love to point these out, because people just see a dead tree, but it still serves a purpose long after it was a gorgeous, beautiful tree.”
The chances of seeing wildlife are fairly high, as long as hikers remain quiet. When the weather is bad, guests are less likely to see them, but on nice days, it’s hard to go without spotting a deer. Coon encourages hikers to bring binoculars, as it could potentially lead them to a new hobby.
“A lot of people are interested in birds, but they’re not birders,” she said. “So this is a great way to start.”
You're invited
Sequoyah State Park has 11 more guided hikes scheduled in January. The next hike is on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., when guests will take the Deer Run Trail. Hikers will meet at the Park Office prior to the hike. For more information, call the park at 918-772-2545, or visit the Sequoyah State Park Facebook page for a schedule of upcoming events.
