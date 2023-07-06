Local medical student Stephanie Van Nortwick, in partnership with Oklahoma State University-College of Osteopathic Medicine Cherokee Nation and Cherokee County Health Services Active Living and Transportation Committee, is establishing a Tahlequah Chapter of Walk With A Doc.
Saturday, July 8, is the kick-off event at 9 a.m. in Norris Park, with events to follow every first Saturday and third Monday of each month. All ages and abilities are welcome.
Van Nortwick said she is eager to bring WWAD to Tahlequah because of its proven success to improve health outcomes, in addition to bringing together community and building relationships among local physicians and community members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.