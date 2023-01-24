Animal advocates explain the benefits of getting pets outside, even in chilly weather, as January is National Walk Your Dog Month.
According to the American Humane, the winter months can be difficult when it comes to being motivated to be outside for a long period of time - especially with a pet.
"Dogs need plenty of exercise throughout the year, and the best way to keep them active in winter is to take them for regular walks. Walk Your Dog Month is also a fantastic opportunity to blend exercise with bonding time for you and your furry best friend," said the American Humane Society on its website.
Over 56 percent of dogs were found to be overweight, which can decrease their life expectancy and quality of life.
Toni Bailey, local dog trainer and owner of three rough collies, said dogs need to get their energy out, and going for a walk can do just that.
"If you just turn a dog loose out into a field, they won't continually walk, they sniff and they'll stop and go somewhere else. When you walk them, that's requiring them and you to keep moving," she said.
Most dogs can't be off a leash while in public, as Bailey said they don't have a "recall." A recall is an act of calling a dog to come and always expecting the animal to respond.
"I've taken a course on Really Reliable Recall, and it's a week-long course of different exercises and using a special word for recall. When they come to you, and you reward for a full minute with praise and food," she said.
Bailey urges pet owners to steer away from Flexi retractable leashes, as those break easily and the dog doesn't know its limits.
"They're not reliable, and if a dog is running up to you and you're trying to check the leash and it fails, you're going to have your dog out in the middle of a bad situation," Bailey said.
She said pet owners should always carry dog waste bags with them while they're out and about on a walk.
"If we don't scoop our poop, then dogs are going to continue to be not allowed in [public] places. We have to be responsible dog owners," she said.
The Tahlequah Trails Dog Park has two fenced in areas: one for larger dogs and the other for small dogs. The property features agility equipment, a water fountain, a plastic pet waste eliminator station, and waste receptacles.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Brian Speake said the one issue he deals with at the park is certain owners who don't pick up after their dogs.
"I think it's been a really good success for the city, and we're down there a few times during the week and checking on things. I've had issues getting dog waste bags and those have been on back order, but we just got two boxes in [Monday, Jan. 23]," Speake said.
He said work is still being done on Tahlequah's first dog park, but it's already open to the public.
"All the equipment is in and what we're waiting on now as an organization is trying to donate money to build a pavilion where the concrete pad is. I've got four picnic tables and we're waiting on for them to get the pavilion-type roof up," Speake said.
The Humane Society of Cherokee County currently has 18 dogs and nine cats at its no-kill shelter.
"The dogs are walked on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by volunteers, and at various times during the week, they go to outside pens during cleaning," HSCC President Shaun West said.
The cats at the shelter have a room to roam freely, as they are not in cages.
Bailey stresses the importance of all dogs having a visible ID tag in case they get separated from their owners while out in public. The tag should have the name of the pet and owner, and the owner's contact information.
"When is your dog going to run away? On Saturday afternoon or Sunday. None of the vets are open, and even if he's got tags on or he's microchipped, nobody is going to have a place to take him," she said.
