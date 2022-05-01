Walmart announced a collaboration with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, and invites shoppers to divert a variety of locally unrecyclable waste from landfills.
Using drop-off recycling hubs outside of the Springdale, Arkansas and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Supercenters, as well as at the Fayetteville, Arkansas Sam's Club, shoppers can drop off the following waste streams for recycling: Skincare and beauty products, soft plastic food packaging, oral care products, food and drink pouches, home and garden supplies packaging, coffee capsules and water filters, plastic bottles, worn clothing, pet food packaging, plastic bags and shipping materials, plastic toys, ink cartridges and office supplies.
To participate, shoppers should bring their accepted waste that is not curbside recyclable, to the designated recycling hubs outside the Walmart Supercenters and Sam's Club locations. When the hub station is full, TerraCycle will pick up and transport the waste to regional material recovery facilities where it will be sorted by material type and recycled into raw materials that can be used to make products, like playgrounds and park benches. Participants are urged to visit https://corporate.walmart.com/community-recycling-hub for more information.
"Customers expect us to provide them with opportunities to shop sustainably. They are keen to do the right thing when it comes to recyclability and waste, and access to recycling is an avenue where we know we can play a role given our presence in so many communities. These pilots with TerraCycle will allow us to learn how to make it easier for people to recycle as well as inform our goals and journey toward zero waste," said Zach Freeze, senior director for sustainability at Walmart.
For information on these programs, visit www.terracycle.com.
