Walmart gets new look, department changes

As Tahlequah residents continue their holiday shopping, they can get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
The remodel is one of two Walmart Supercenters in the state to receive the new store look and feel this year, which creates a seamless shopping experience between the store, online and mobile app. The new store design is keyed to the Walmart app and elevates the customer shopping experience by guiding customers through the store.
The remodel also includes several department transformations and expansions to benefit customers.
"We're excited for Tahlequah customers to shop our renovated store with expanded departments this holiday season," said Store Manager Patrick Pilant. "The new look and updated signage, which correlates with the Walmart app, will direct our shoppers throughout the store to help them find items quickly and easily."
Customers will enjoy additional store improvements such as: Updated signage correlating with the Walmart app; an expanded beer and wine section; a renovated deli and produce area; and interactive tool department
Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where and how they want, utilizing services such as:
• Walmart+, Walmart's new membership program which offers members unlimited deliveries, fuel discounts and access to Scan & Go Technology so customers can scan their items as they stop in store and pay using the Walmart app.
• Delivery service is available and contact free.
• Pickup option which gives customers the convenience of shopping online and the ease of picking up groceries without leaving their cars at no additional cost. Customers shopping using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services.
• Walmart Pay is a touch-free way to pay.
• Pickup Towers allow customers to choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the pickup option at checkout.
The upgrades will also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As an essential business and a member of the Tahlequah community, Walmart understands the role it plays in providing customers with food, medicine and other critical items.
Along with the upgrades to the store, Walmart will continue to help protect its associates and customers from COVID-19 through the extensive measures put in place. These safety precautions include enacting deep-cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC, requiring all associates to wear masks at all times and more. Additional details can be found at: https://corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you.
