TULSA - While the holidays are a time of giving, they are also a time of great need. Food insecurity continues to plague families and individuals across the country, with an estimated one in six people at risk of hunger as a result of COVID-19.
This is compared to a pre-pandemic number of one in nine people struggling with food insecurity, according to Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization. As a result, food banks and pantries are struggling to keep up with demand.
To help organizations meet the increased need during and after the holidays, the Walmart Foundation is granting Feeding America $12 million over two years and is encouraging its U.S. stores, clubs and distribution centers to commit funds and product donations to hunger-relief organizations through the end of the year.
Vice President of Operations and Oklahoma Walmart Regional General Manager Jarred Crabtree said Walmart is passionate about serving local communities throughout Oklahoma and helping to fill the gap during the pandemic.
"Our stores are honored to help our Oklahoma neighbors during tough times," said Crabtree. "We know more families are challenged with the cost of living right now and we will continue to support them by donating food and supplies to local food banks."
For years, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have supported hunger-relief organizations and this year is no different. Last year in Oklahoma, Walmart and Sam's Club donated more than 17 million pounds of food to local food banks.
So far in 2020, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation donated 480 million pounds of food and granted over $55 million to hunger relief efforts to more than 5,000 hunger relief organizations in the U.S. Complementing these efforts, Walmart customers, Sam's Club members and suppliers raised and donated nearly $18 million for hunger relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.