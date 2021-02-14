TULSA – Sam’s Club and Walmart pharmacies, including the Tahlequah location, were set to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Oklahoma through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb. 12.
Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Oklahoma, which can be found at the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.
More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care. While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.
In consultation with Center for Disease Control and Prevention and states, Walmart took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local health care resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations, including pharmacies located in a Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Oklahoma, and we take that role seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”
Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine
“In Oklahoma, partnerships like this will be crucial to the continued success of our vaccine rollout. This public-private partnership helps the Oklahoma State Department of Health continue to meet a core tenet of our vaccine plan: to ensure equitable distribution of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. We are grateful to Walmart and the many other providers around our state that are willing to step up during this most difficult time,” said Oklahoma Health Department Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed.
In addition to the 22 states where Walmart will support the vaccination efforts as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the retailer is also currently administering vaccinations under the jurisdiction allocation in 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required. Residents do not have to be members of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.
