OKLAHOMA CITY — This year marks the five-year anniversary of Walmart's Live Better U program, which has saved its employees nationwide nearly half a billion dollars in tuition costs and impacted the lives of more than 2,300 associates in Oklahoma.
LBU is the company’s educational benefit program, which provides a way for full-time and part-time associates to earn college degrees or certifications 100% paid for by Walmart. The program focuses on removing common barriers to higher education like cost, access, and navigation ability.
Oklahoma Walmart Associate Candie Holland used her LBU benefit to go back to school after more than 20 years. She recently graduated debt-free from Southern New Hampshire University with a bachelor of science in business administration.
“I moved to Oklahoma after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina,” said Holland. “I accepted a part-time job at Walmart to make ends meet and never imagined it would reopen the door for me to continue pursuing my education. Words can’t express how grateful I am to have access to new opportunities thanks to my degree.”
LBU, in partnership with Guild Education, meets associates where they are at and offers options, including high school completion; short-form programs, such as Business Analytics and Project Management; and college degrees from 25 of the nation’s leading academic partners with proven track records of serving working adults.
This year, Walmart will add the University of Arkansas to the LBU academic partner list and expand LBU to associates in Canada, in addition to offering more than 70 programs for employees to choose from.
More than 104,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates have participated in LBU in the United States.
